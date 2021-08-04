Sold

SUSAN S. BUCKWALTER, administrator of the estate of A. JOSEPH SALVI, is selling Oldies WLUV-A/LOVES PARK, IL and W287BY/ROCKFORD, IL to VCY AMERICA, INC. for $400,000.

In another filing with the FCC, BREWER BROADCASTING CORPORATION has requested a Silent STA for WHON-A/CENTERVILLE, IN, saying that the station is "no longer economically viable as it had been operating" and the towers have been dismantled while the licensee "explores other alternatives for the station."

