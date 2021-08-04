Byrnes (Photo: Courtesy of RPR Media)

Independent artist DAVID ADAM BYRNES has signed an exclusive publishing deal with REVIVER PUBLISHING. BYRNES has had chart success with four back-to-back #1 singles in TEXAS and has been named one of WIDE OPEN COUNTRY’s “Three Acts to Watch in 2021.”

“DAVID ADAM BYRNES has proven himself a strong songwriter with depth, creativity, and an ability to bring his music all the way to #1,” said REVIVER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Pres. DAVID ROSS. “I’m over the top with excitement and couldn’t be happier welcoming DAVID into the REVIVER PUBLISHING family.”

