The GRAND OLE OPRY has revealed the lineup for its annual show at the BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL. The three-day event takes place SEPTEMBER 2nd – 5th in MANCHESTER, TN. The OPRY show on the festival's first day will feature CHRIS JANSON, RIDERS IN THE SKY, TOMMY EMMANUEL, DOM FLEMONS, AMYTHYST KIAH, MAGGIE ROSE, CHRIS SHIFLETT and THE TRAVELIN’ McCOURYS.

"OPRY at BONNAROO" will also feature the OPRY Square Dancers, and will be hosted by COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member, OPRY announcer and RYMAN HOSPITALITY Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE's “Coffee, Country & CODY,” morning host BILL CODY.

“Like so many things this summer, this ‘OPRY at BONNAROO’ show is absolutely going to be worth the wait,” said OPRY Executive Producer DAN ROGERS. “We’re thrilled some of the OPRY’s greatest crowd-pleasers, including acts ranging from 30-plus-year OPRY members to an artist who just made a stellar OPRY debut a few weeks ago, are along for the ride.”

AC PRESENTS VP/Booking BRYAN BENSON added, "We are honored and thrilled to continue our great relationship with the OPRY, and look forward to continue building on this new tradition for years to come."

Tickets for BONNAROO are on sale now here.

