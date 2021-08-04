Rodrigo (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed a global deal with multi-platinum singer-songwriter, and actress, OLIVIA RODRIGO. 18 year-old RODRIGO made history with her No. 1, critically-acclaimed debut album SOUR. Released on MAY 21, 2021, the LP scored the biggest debut of the year, earning the most US audio streams from a female debut album ever, and breaking the record for the most streamed album in a week by a female artist in SPOTIFY history with over 385M global streams. In addition to becoming RIAA Certified Gold in its first week, all 11 tracks from the album have landed in the top 30 of BILLBOARD’s Hot 100, making RODRIGO the first female artist, and the fourth act overall, to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30.

RODRIGO said, “There’s nothing I love more than songwriting; it’s my favorite thing in the world, and I’m excited to be working with the team at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman & Ceo, JON PLATT said, “OLIVIA is a once-in-a-generation talent with the heart of a true songwriter – there is no limit to what she can accomplish. Along with the entire SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING team, we look forward to supporting OLIVIA’s incredible artistry and creating the best opportunities for her songs as she begins this exciting new chapter.”

