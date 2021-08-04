MC Media's Fruge'

According to MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE', "The whole 'woke' thing and 'cancel culture' and 'Oh my God I’m So offended,' have gone a bit overboard, and it’s taken the fun out of entertainment in general." Prompted by a friendly disagreement among colleagues, this week FRUGE' says "Define Offensive!" and takes a look at what's funny, vs. what's really offensive when it comes to what's coming out of the speakers. What really causes tune out? Read more in this week's "The Bigger Picture."

