Livestream Performance

TOP DAWG ENTERTAINMENT's ISAIAH RASHAD will perform THE HOUSE IS BURNING EXPERIENCE, a special live-streamed concert presented by the digital live platform MOMENT HOUSE, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18th, and THURSDAY, AUGUST 19th around the world. RASHAD will perform his new album THE HOUSE IS BURNING for the first time and the event will feature guest appearances from LIL UZI VERT, SZA, JAY ROCK, DUKE DEUCE, 6LACK, SMINO, DOECHII, KENNY BEATS and more.

RASHAD’s performance will be broadcast to various territories around the world, including NORTH and SOUTH AMERICA, ASIA, AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND, and the UK, EUROPE and AFRICA. Tickets are on sale now. Watch the official trailer here.

