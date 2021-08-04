More Podcasts

HBO MAX is moving beyond companion podcasts for its shows to add scripted original podcasts to its roster and is expanding its partnership with AUDACY.

Among projects announced by co-directors MICHAEL GLUCKSTADT and BECKY RHO are "BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES," due this FALL and streaming exclusively through HBO MAX, starring JEFFREY WRIGHT in the title role with ROSARIO DAWSON as Catwoman, JOHN LEGUIZAMO as The Riddler, and several "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" alumna; a podcast celebrating the 20th anniversary of "BAND OF BROTHERS," due SEPTEMBER 9th and hosted by "MEN IN BLAZERS" co-host ROGER BENNETT, with an interview with TOM HANKS starting things off; and "WE STAY LOOKING," coming in the FALL, a sequel to the companion podcast for ISSA RAE's "INSECURE."

In addition, HBO MAX and HBO DOCUMENTARY titles will be included in the streaming service's deal with AUDACY and its PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, which produced companion podcasts for "CHERNOBYL" and "LOVECRAFT COUNTRY." HBO MAX will also continue its partnership with iHEARTMEDIA, which co-produced companion podcasts for "RAISED BY WOLVES," "GENERA+TION," "SEARCH PARTY," and "MURDER AT WHITE HOUSE FARMS," adding "HBO MAX MOVIE CLUB," a branded-content podcast discussing HBO MAX movies and hosted by comic MATT ROGERS. And the streamer's partnership with KAST MEDIA, which resulted in "THE OC" rewatch podcast "WELCOME TO THE OC, BITCHES," will also continue.

“Our viewers tell us that, more than any other streaming platform, they want to discuss and dissect HBO MAX programming with friends and family to extend the emotional experience after finishing an episode,” said Chief Strategy Officer JOSHUA WALKER. “Our fans are at the center of everything we do, so we’re following their lead by increasing our investment in podcasting, building on our successful and award-winning podcast program to deliver even more engaging, thoughtful content.”

« see more Net News