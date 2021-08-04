Fiscal Fourth Results

FOX CORPORATION fiscal fourth quarter 2021 revenue rose 20% year-to-year to $2.89 billion and net income doubled to $272 million (43 cents/share) as the parent of FOX NEWS, FOX SPORTS, the FOX broadcast TV network, and TUBI continued its improvement from the pandemic's low point. Television revenues rose 16% to $1.45 billion, with cable networks including FOX NEWS CHANNEL, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK, FS1, and FS2, up a more modest 6% to $1.4 billion. The company does not reveal revenues for its audio products, FOX NEWS RADIO and the FOX NEWS AUDIO podcast network, although the rise in advertising revenues -- up 17% -- was credited in part to "continued digital monetization at FOX NEWS MEDIA."

Exec, Chairman/CEO LACHLAN MURDOCH credited the company's performance to "the strength of our distinct strategy," stressing the value of the return of FOX's core live event programming and anticipating a boost from the start of the midterm election cycle.

FOX’s Board of Directors has authorized an increase in the semi-annual dividend, declaring a dividend of 24 cents per Class A and B share, payable SEPTEMBER 29th to shareholders of record as of SEPTEMBER 1st.

