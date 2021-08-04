Pelletier

The retirement of DALE MILLER as President/CEO of WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORPORATION (NET NEWS 8/4) has led to the hiring of ALPHA MEDIA Regional President GEORGE PELLETIER as the new Pres./CEO, effective AUGUST 16th.

Chairman JOHN R. RAESE said that PELLETIER was “the clear choice to lead WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORPORATION into the future,” citing his experience in small and medium markets.

PELLETIER, who was COO of DIGITY before its acquisition by ALPHA MEDIA in 2016, said, “I look forward to working closely with the staff and continuing the great service these radio properties provide to their local communities.”

