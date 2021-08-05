Caroline Beasley

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP has released operating results for the three- and six-month periods ended JUNE 30, 2021.

Net revenue during the three months ended JUNE 30, 2021 increased 96.1% to $59.6 million and primarily reflects a year-over-year increase in audio advertising revenue and digital revenue due to the continued recovery of the commercial advertising market from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a decrease in other revenue.

BEASLEY reported operating income of $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to an operating loss of $17.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, largely reflecting the year-over-year increase in net revenue and Station Operating Income.

CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY said, “BEASLEY’s strong 2021 second quarter financial results reflect growing momentum across our media platform, as the continuing broad-based economic recovery accelerated demand from consumers and advertisers for our premium content and marketing and advertising services. With the significant rebound in the commercial advertising market, second quarter net revenue of $59.6 million increased 24% over first quarter 2021 levels and 96% over the comparable prior year period. Top line growth combined with the meaningful actions we have taken over the past year to permanently reduce costs and improve operating efficiencies, resulted in a significant rebound in net income to $0.2 million and SOI to $11.1 million, as well as positive free cash flow of approximately $1.0 million."

« back to Net News