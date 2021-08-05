Q2 Increases

BCE INC., parent of CANADA's BELL MEDIA, saw its second quarter 2021 operating revenues increase 6.4% to C$5.7 billion, with net earnings up 149.7% from 2020's pandemic-slammed quarter to C$734 million (76 cents/share) and adjusted net earnings up 31.1% to C$751 million (83 cents/share). Free cash flow declined 22.5% to C$1.3 billion.

BELL MEDIA operating revenue increased 30.4% to C$755 million, and the company attributed the rise to increased advertiser spending across all platforms as well as higher subscriber revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for the division rose 23.7% to C$214 million, but margin fell from 29.9% to 28.3%, blamed on increased costs of production as live sports returned to action.

The company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.875 per share, payable on OCTOBER 15th to shareholders of record on SEPTEMBER 15th.

« see more Net News