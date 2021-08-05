Wearable PPMs

NIELSEN has updated its Portable People Meter devices and will deploy 3,000 of the next-gen wearable version of the meters in SEPTEMBER. The new PPM Wearables are smaller and can be worn with wristbands, clips, and pendants, which NIELSEN hopes will be more attractive for younger demographics who may have resisted the bulkier versions. A companion app will work with the new PPMs and will allow NIELSEN to update the device's capabilities and features.

“By modernizing our panels with the PPM Wearable, we are not only improving the overall panelist experience and increasing engagement, but also ensuring our measurement is durable and can adapt to evolving technology changes,” said Chief Research and Data Officer MAINAK MAZUMDAR. “This is another example of how NIELSEN is continuing to innovate in our march towards NIELSEN ONE in order to create a better media future for the entire industry.”

NIELSEN will offer top-line findings from the new meters as a subset of the larger panel for second quarter 2022, with a full rollout of the new devices in new panel households planned for the second half of 2022.

