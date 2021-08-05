The Encouragers™ On Clubhouse

McVAY MEDIA President MIKE McVAY and RAINMAKER PATHWAY CONSULTING WORKS Pres. LOYD FORD are inviting you to join them for “The Radio State Of The Union Live Event" on the CLUBHOUSE app this coming TUESDAY, AUGUST 10th at 7p (ET)/4p (PT).

This will be “a frank discussion about employment, job search, career management, corporate and local radio, and the future of our business,” as part of FORD's The Encouragers™ weekly CLUBHOUSE meeting. The discussion will be wide-ranging and will include “how to” moments or best practices for getting ahead and staying balanced in today’s turbulence in radio.

FORD said, “We have been discussing the people we love in this business, the talent. This is a unique time in our history. If you are on the talent side of the business, it takes some skill to navigate your way through what is happening. I reached out to MIKE because he really does have such deep experience and knows radio as a talent, a consultant and someone who ran programming for one of the largest broadcasters in the country. Plus, he’s willing (like I am) to be candid. This will be a conversation with red meat and a lot of helpful hacks to get ahead, stay balanced and help others.”

McVAY added, “This event is open for everyone. After 2020, and concerns about everything from revenue to shifting consumers, the continuing results of consolidation and the development of current events in radio, this is a good time to examine where we are, where it is going and how to best manage your career for now and the future.”

If you are on the CLUBHOUSE app, find The Encouragers™ and join. Then, on AUGUST 10th at 7p (ET)/4p (PT), the conversation starts. If no one has invited you to CLUBHOUSE yet, just click here.

« see more Net News