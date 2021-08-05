Top 10 Testing Songs (8/5)

In a continued partnership, MEDIABASE and ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP release fresh RATETHEMUSIC song testing every THURSDAY at 9a (ET).

ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH recently included RATETHEMUSIC as a drop down on the Christian Format tab both on web and mobile.



You can change age ranges and gender to view song testing scores (it defaults to Persons 12+). For those unaware of RATETHEMUSIC, you can find out more here.



Here are this week's Top 10 testing songs W25-54 according to RATETHEMUSIC panelists (8/5):

« see more Net News