Thursday Agenda

The second full day of sessions at PODCAST MOVEMENT in NASHVILLE on THURSDAY (8/5) featured a keynote with MARK CUBAN and more sessions on podcast creation, promotion, and monetization.

CUBAN was his usual outspoken self in his keynote with his FIRESIDE co-founder FALON FATEMI and comedian MAZ JOBRANI, discussing how his new social audio app enables better, in his estimation, monetization paths than podcasts can offer. The panel came off as more of a promotion for FIRESIDE, CUBAN's competitor in the space already occupied by CLUBHOUSE, SPOTIFY GREENHOUSE, and others. FIRESIDE, CUBAN said, gives users more data and enables smarter distribution to multiple platforms, while for podcasts, "There's only one way to monetize -- lie your ass off" about download figures. FATEMI announced FIRESIDE's widely expected partnership with LIBSYN to allow simple distribution of FIRESIDE audio as podcasts, and CUBAN added that FIRESIDE is offering automatic transcriptions, which CUBAN professed to prefer ("there are only so many chipmunk podcasts you can listen to"). CUBAN touted the app's ability to offer immediate audience feedback and reaction to hosts, and FATEMI noted other options offered by the app, like ticketing and brand activations, hinting that the app will also somehow incorporate CUBAN's interest in crypto and NFTs.

CUBAN's FIRESIDE pitch followed an opening keynote panel on race in podcasting, with SLATE's ALICIA MONTGOMERY, LOS ANGELES TIMES columnist and "ASIAN ENOUGH" co-host FRANK SHYONG, and NPR "CODE SWITCH"'s LEAH DONELLA discussing their podcasts' origins (SHYONG admitting he was about to take another job but made the podcast a condition of staying with the TIMES), the trials of creating podcasts on race with organizations that previously concentrated on reaching affluent white audiences, and reporting on news that creates trauma for their communities.

The agenda for the rest of the day:

10:30a (CT): A panel on the future of podcasting with industry heavyweights like CONAL BYRNE, SARAH VAN MOSEL, JULEYKA LANTIGUA, STEVE GOLDSTEIN, and OREN ROSENBAUM; a video presentation on storytelling with ABC/ESPN representatives; E.B. MOSS on B2B podcasts; a presentation on DOLBY Atmos; a panel on podcast credits; a panel on the relationship between podcast networks and brands; a presentation on brand building; and a presentation by "GOOD MOMS BAD CHOICES" co-hosts JAMILAH MAPP and ERICA DICKERSON on parenting.

11:15a: CANADALAND's JESSE BROWN and ACAST's TIFFANY ASHITEY on growing local podcasts onto local networks,

11:45a: Presentations on FACEBOOK, audience networks, branded content podcasts, advertisers' needs, audio drama crowdfunding, editing, targeted FACEBOOK ads, Spanish-language podcasting, TV companion podcasting, and LIBSYN's ROB WALCH with his annual dissection of the industry and podcast marketing.

12:30p: iHEARTMEDIA hosts a panel on Black podcasts with CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD and JILL SCOTT

1:30p: Panels on privacy vs. ad revenue, ARON MAHNKE on ethics in podcast research, social commentary through audio drama, measurement, remote recording, podcasting and journalism, running a podcast business, branded podcasts, podcasting for an organization, and parenting while podcasting.

2:15p: A discussion of the legal aspect of music in podcasts

2:45p: Panels on Latinx podcasting, how the pandemic changed podcast creation, MATTY STAUDT on branded content, editing, growing a network, promo swaps, new ways to monetize, eco--justice podcasts, character creation, and mission statements.

3:30p: How "ASTONISHING LEGENDS" creates an episode

4p: Another iHEART panel, this one on making podcasts about heavy topics, plus panels on audio drama, monetizing independent podcasts, statistics, audio, women's empowerment, self-publishing, and creating a podcast brand

5p: Podcasters of Color Networking Event

8p: iHEART again, this time with a party at the WILDHORSE SALOON featuring QUESTLOVE

« see more Net News