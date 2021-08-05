Lots Of Football

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KNML-A-K240BL (95.9 FM AND AM 610, THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/ALBUQUERQUE has joined the LAS VEGAS RAIDERS and DENVER BRONCOS radio networks for the coming season. All RAIDERS games and all BRONCOS non-conflicting games will air on the station.

“We are thrilled to begin a partnership with the LAS VEGAS RAIDERS and DENVER BRONCOS and bring our listeners the best games of the AFC West every week,” said VP/Market Manager JEFF BERRY. “We think carrying the entire season from both teams will be an amazing complement to our current prime-time NFL package with MONDAY NIGHT, THURSDAY NIGHT and SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL and believe it will help build upon our momentum to provide best-in-class coverage to ALBUQUERQUE and NEW MEXICO.”

OM JARED HART added, “Our partnership with the RAIDERS and BRONCOS is vital to Albuquerque as it helps bring NFL football coverage to the extensive RAIDER and BRONCO fan base in our passionate sports state. We couldn't be more excited to have the inaugural season of LAS VEGAS’ first NFL team, and the love of the BRONCOS in ALBUQUERQUE is palpable… We think this will energize the NFL programming on THE SPORTS ANIMAL better than almost any other NFL team could."

