Tax Credit Bills

Tax certificates may be making a comeback, with bills in both the HOUSE and SENATE aiming to use tax incentives to encourage minority and female ownership of broadcast stations. H.R. 4871, the Expanding Broadcast Opportunities Act of 2021, introduced by Reps. G.K. BUTTERFIELD (D-NC) and STEVEN HORSFORD (D-NV), and S. 2456, the Broadcast VOICES Act, sponsored by Sens. GARY PETERS (D-MI) and BOB MENENDEZ (D-NJ), would both authorize the FCC to revive the Minority Tax Certificate Program, offering tax incentives to sell stations to minority or female broadcasters.

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH is on board with the bills, saying that his organization and its members "are strongly committed to market-based initiatives that expand radio and television station ownership opportunities for women and people of color. A tax incentive program is a proven solution that significantly diversified the ranks of broadcast owners over its nearly two decades of existence. Broadcasters thank Reps. BUTTERFIELD and HORSFORD and Sens. PETERS and MENENDEZ for introducing legislation that would reinstate the program and we urge swift passage of this important initiative this year.”

