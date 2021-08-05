Chester

MIKE CHESTER has been promoted to the newly created position of EVP/Promotion & Commerce for WARNER RECORDS. CHESTER joined WARNER in 2018 as EVP/Promotion.

WARNER Co-Chairman & COO TOM CORSON said, “The creation of this new post not only recognizes Mike’s wide-ranging creative vision and unparalleled drive, but reflects the rapid evolution of the media landscape. As fans consume music from multiple sources, from radio to streaming to gaming, boundaries between platforms are increasingly fluid. We’re fortunate to have an executive of MIKE’s deep knowledge, experience, and passion to bring together these key promotional and commercial areas under a unified strategic approach. Combined with his outstanding artist relations skills, AARON and I both feel MIKE is the perfect choice to leverage exciting newfound opportunities for our amazing talent and their music.”

“I’m thrilled to take this next step in my career under the incredible leadership of TOM and AARON,” said CHESTER. “The people at Warner are phenomenal, and our artist roster – from emerging talent to superstars – is delivering one fantastic record after another. Long-term artist development is our top priority, and the avenues to bring more music to more fans are multiplying by the day. I’m looking forward to working with our promo and commerce teams to break records and build careers in a hugely dynamic, expanding musical environment."

« see more Net News