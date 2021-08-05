Rule Changes Proposed

Two revisions to the FCC's political programming and record-keeping rules are being proposed by the Commission, one changing the definition of “legally qualified candidate for public office” to add social media usage and website creation to the list of activities to be considered when determining whether a write-in is a bona fide candidate, and the other requiring issue ads to be included in political files. The latter change is intended to conform the rules with the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002.

Comment dates will be set once the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking is published in the Federal Register.

