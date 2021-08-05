ACM Honors 8/25

THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has added more artists to the lineup for its "14TH ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS" awards. Set to join the previously announced list of performers (NET NEWS 7/15) are show host CARLY PEARCE, plus JESSIE JO DILLON, NICOLLE GAYLON, JAMEY JOHNSON, TOBY KEITH, JORDAN REYNOLDS, KEITH URBAN, LAURA VELTZ and SAM WILLIAMS. Special guest presenters have also been added, including previously announced performer CHRIS JANSON, who will present the ACM Industry and Studio Recording awards along with TRACE ADKINS and COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION CEO SARAH TRAHERN.

This event will be held at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM on the evening of WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25th. The show will recognize winners and special award recipients from both the 55th and 56th ACM Awards (NET NEWS 6/15).

As previously reported (NET NEWS 7/15), this year’s show will be livestreamed for the first time on CIRCLE NETWORK’s FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YOUTUBE channels. CIRCLE will also air a television special from the show later this year. Tickets are on sale now, and available for purchase here.

