TT Torrez

MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK has upped TT TORREZ to VP/Artist and Label Reletions. TORREZ retains her roles as MD and multi-media personality. TORREZ is the first woman of color to hold the VP/Artist and Label Reletions position at HOT 97.

TORREZ commented, "I’m so excited about this role and the significance of being the first woman of color to hold this position at HOT 97. To look at where I started, earning my business degree during the pandemic and working hard to earn this promotion, I’m fulfilling my dream of representing women of color in the workplace. So often, Black and Brown women are underrepresented in leadership roles, and I’m proud to have a seat at the table. My most important role is to elevate and open doors for the women coming up. As Harriet Tubman said, “Every great dream begins with a dreamer.” Thank you, MEDIACO, for allowing me to represent culture and community; where I can be my most authentic self."

MEDIACO SVPP PIO FERRO added, "TT is one of the most respected execs and talents in our industry with incredible relationships with artists and labels. From day one, TT has been a passionate advocate for HOT 97, our culture, our artists, and her relentless devotion to the Hip Hop community. TT has played a pivotal role in taking our prominence in Hip Hop to new heights, and I’m thrilled to announce this richly deserved promotion."

« see more Net News