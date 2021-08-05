Karina Farias To Depart In October

BONNEVILLE's Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 KFOX)/SAN JOSE's KARINA FARIAS is departing the station to be with her husband in TEXAS. Her last day is tentatively scheduled for OCTOBER 8th.

Mostly known for her role as Co-Host on "SAN JOSE's Great Radio Experiment" with CHRIS JACKSON, KARINA started with the company in JULY of 2018 and during her time at both sister station AC KOIT (96.5) and KFOX she was elevated in several areas of the programming department.

Director/Programming Operations, BRIAN FIGULA said, "With previous experience with RCS programming products, she became a leader in transitioning our default music and automaton systems. 98.5 KFOX has record shares in all dayparts and she’s raised the bar by building a show with CHRIS JACKSON. Her achievements are endless and I’m extremely proud of her hard work and loyalty. We look forward to learning what’s next on her new journey in TEXAS and wish her, JARED and KIWI a prosperous future."

An immediate search for an AM Show co-host for 98.5 KFOX has begun. Click here to apply.

