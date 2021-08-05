Expanding Into Florida

iHEARTMEDIA Contemporary Christian WBCG (UP! 98.9)/PORT CHARLOTTE, FL has added THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW to mornings.

SOUTH FLORIDA SVP/Programming LOUIS KAPLAN shared, “I’m so excited about our partnership with CHRISTIAN FM and THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW. The transition was seamless, their attention to detail was spot on, they were extremely easy to work with, and most importantly, the station sounds great!”



SMARTRADIO SUITE's THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW is now heard on over 200 stations nationwide.

