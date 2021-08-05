Sold

PHILLIPS BROADCASTING, LLC is selling News-Talk WFOY-A-W271CJ/ST. AUGUSTINE, FL to LOCAL MATTERS BROADCASTING for $1,000.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were MBM RADIO DEL RIO LLC (KTDR/DEL RIO, TX, temporary site after losing lease); EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KVLB/BEND, OR and KVRA/SISTERS, OR, reduced power due to equipment failure); and CCR-WENATCHEE IV, LLC (KKWN/CASHMERE, WA, reduced power after fire destroyed transmitter and equipment).

CANTICO NUEVO MINISTRY INC. has closed on the sale of Spanish Religion KLDS-A (RADIO VOZ AM)/FALFURRIAS, TX to BILL DOERNER's SPORTSRADIOCC LLC for $70,000. The buyer owns Sports KSIX-A-K236CM-K241AT/CORPUS CHRISTI

And CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. has closed on the swap of W217AQ/MERIDIAN, MS and W214BE/RAYMOND, MS to RADIO BY GRACE, INC. for K260BT/RAPID CITY, SD.

« see more Net News