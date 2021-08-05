Scooter Braun: CEO HYBE America (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

KOREA’s HYBE, the home of global superstars BTS, generated Q2 revenues of approximately $244m, an increase of 79.2% or $108m compared to the same quarter in 2020.

HYBE’s net profit in Q2 was $18m, marking growth of 9.9%, or $1.6m year over year.

The company’s album sales saw 105.4% year over year growth to hit approx. $94m in Q2.

That figure was up 96.2% compared to the prior quarter (Q1 2021), when HYBE posted album sales of $48m from acts such as THE BEST and SEVENTEEN'S YOUR CHOICE.

A primary driver of HYBE’s results were the company’s revenues from content such as online meet-and-greets, which grew 236.9% YoY in Q2 to $80m.

Said HYBE CO PARK JI-WON, who joined the company in MAY, “We expect an increase in revenue and operating profit through artist activities in the latter half of this year.

“We will keep on paving our path in the entertainment lifestyle market based on music, through competition and partnerships that will open up new opportunities.”

Former CEO BANG SI-HYUK's exit from the company followed its partnership and formation of a JV label with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP in FEBRUARY and the acquisition of SCOOTER BRAUN’s ITHACA HOLDINGS in APRIL for $1 billion.

Local KOREAN reports that “legal fees and other expenses” related to the ITHACA acquisition totalled $8.7m, white ate into operating profit, down 6.2% year over year to $24.5m. .

HYBE’s U.S. operations are led by HYBE AMERICA CEO (LENZO) YOON SEOK-JUN and SCOOTER BRAUN, respectively.





« see more Net News