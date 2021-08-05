Fosse (Photo: MLB.com)

RAY FOSSE, the OAKLAND ATHLETICS' TV and radio color commentator, announced THURSDAY (8/5) that he has been battling cancer for 16 years and is taking time away from calling A'S games for treatment.

A statement from FOSSE released through the A'S social media channels read, "Along with my wife of 51 years, CAROL, today we share that I have been silently battling cancer for the past 16 years. Given my current medical condition, I am taking a step away from the A'S and NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA effective immediately, to focus on my treatment and to be with my family during this time. My wife, CAROL, and I extend our gratitude to the baseball community, and community at large, for your thoughts and prayers."

A joint statement from the A'S and NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA read, "The OAKLAND A'S and NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA send our unconditional support to RAY during this challenging time. Our priority is RAY's health and well-being. He is and will always be part of our family, and we will help him and CAROL in every way we can throughout RAY'S recovery."

FOSSE, 74, has been serving as analyst on A'S telecasts and select radio broadcasts since 1986. The A'S air on iHEARTMEDIA Business KNEW-A (BLOOMBERG 960 AM)/SAN FRANCISCO and the team's own A'S CAST digital streaming channel via iHEARTRADIO.

