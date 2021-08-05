'The Joey & Lauren Show' Comes To IBA

JOEY and LAUREN, stars of the syndicated morning program, "The JOEY and LAUREN Show," will host an IBA members-only webinar on TUESDAY, AUGUST 10th at 4p (ET) to detail affiliate opportunities.

Commented ILAD MEDIA Reg. OM JAMES GARNER, “JOEY and LAUREN are authentic, entertaining, family safe, and the kind of talent you root for to succeed. The show is designed to fit in any market, and is driven by compelling real-time content that generates brand loyalty."

Based in BOISE, ID, on ILIAD MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KZMG (MY 102.7 FM), the show has continually outperformed its competitors in ratings for the past three years, owning the highly sought-after Women 25-54 audience since the show’s debut.

IBA CEO RON STONE added, “‘In ten minutes you’ll hear why JOEY and LAUREN are earning high ratings and growing its fanbase. We’re thrilled to cheer their success and make them available to IBA members that need high-quality shows that are affordable and do not require inventory.”

« see more Net News