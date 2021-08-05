Digital Boost

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS' second quarter 2021 rebound saw the company get a big bump in net revenue both from the pandemic recovery and from the addition of CISNEROS INTERACTIVE, up 295% year-over-year to $178.4 million, with net income up 348% to $10.5 million and net income attributable to common stockholders up 236% to $7.9 million. The CISNEROS acquisition represented a majority of the revenue increase, adding $118.8 million, while radio contributed $7.3 million to the increase and television added $7.1 million. Radio revenue increased 108% to $14.1 million.

“ENTRAVISION had a strong second quarter of 2021 and an even stronger first half of the year. Net revenues for the second quarter improved 295% as compared to the prior-year period, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 932% year-over-year,” said Chairman/CEO WALTER F. ULLOA. “Growth in the quarter was largely driven by our digital business, which is now our largest segment, currently at 73% of consolidated revenues. Our core television and audio businesses also saw sequential and year-over-year revenue improvements, bolstering our overall performance.

“Our digital segment continues to represent a significant part of the growth of our business. Right after the end of the second quarter we acquired MEDIADONUTS, a company engaged in the sale and marketing of digital advertising in SOUTHEAST ASIA. Through the acquisition of MEDIADONUTS, along with our acquisition of a majority interest in CISNEROS INTERACTIVE during the fourth quarter of 2020, we have now added two digital powerhouses to our platform whose combined leadership, sales, operations and geographic reach further propel our core digital offerings and position us to partner with the world’s leading technology and social platforms."

ENTRAVISION's Board of Directors has also approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.025 per share on the Company's Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, payable on SEPTEMBER 30th to shareholders of record on SEPTEMBER 15, 2021, with the common stock trading ex-dividend on SEPTEMBER 14th.

« see more Net News