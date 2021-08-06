Increases For Q2

AUDACY reported its second quarter financial results FRIDAY (8/6), and like other radio companies, revenues rebounded sharply on a year-over-year basis from last year's pandemic lows, jumping 73% to $304.5 million and resulting in net income going from a $53.8 million loss to a $1.4 million gain (-40 to 1 cent/basic and diluted share). Spot revenues led the recovery, up 98% to $202.8 million, while digital revenues (including podcasting) rose 41% to $58.4 million. Liquidity increased from $160.2 million at the end of 2020 to $194 million at the end of second quarter, $149.3 million of which is revolving credit and $44.7 million of which is actual cash on hand.

By format, music station revenue nearly doubled from $87 million to $160 million, while Sports station revenue jumped from $24.5 million to $63 million and News-Talk rose more modestly, from $25 million to $32 million.

Pres./CEO DAVID J. FIELD celebrated the increases in a statement that projected a 10% sequential increase in third quarter, which would be about a 25% increase year-over-year. FIELD added, "We are emerging from the pandemic as a meaningfully stronger and better positioned company with significantly enhanced growth potential and are excited by the opportunities ahead as we continue to drive innovation and development of new products, content, and capabilities.”

