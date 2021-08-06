December 17th

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM (SBS), LAMUSICA and SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL NUEVO ZOL 106.7FM)/MIAMI are bringing MIAMIBASH to FTX ARENA in MIAMI on DECEMBER 17. The concert features OZUNA, PRINCE ROYCE, MANUEL TURIZO, WISIN, ARCANGEL, NATTI NATASHA, IVY QUEEN, NIO GARCIA, LUNAY, SECH, CHIMBALA, KIKO EL CRAZY, FARINA, CAMILO, JOWELL & RANDY and more. WXDJ personality ALEX SENSATION hosts the event.

SBS EVP/Local Media for SBS RADIO, TV and DIGITAL OPERATIONS and SBS/MIAMI VP/GM DONNY HUDSON commented, "SBS Miami continues with its tradition of producing the most important concert of Latin urban music in the world. ALEX SENSATION MIAMIBASH exceeds that goal by bringing to SOUTH FLORIDA the highest representatives of the genre as well as well as other major artists who like the new generation of bicultural and bilingual Latino youth."

Tickets for MIAMIBASH are on sale now at TICKETMASTER.

