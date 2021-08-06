Sweet Success For Sour

Congratulations to BRENDA ROMANO, CHRIS LOPES, DON CODDINGTON, CHRIS MORADI and the entire INTERSCOPE RECORDS staff who scored a big chart feat this week, with their global recording sensation OLIVIA RODRIGO, who nabs #1 and #2 on the MEDIABASE Top 40 Chart with "Good 4 U" and "Deja Vu."

The last time an artist held MEDIABASE's top two Pop positions was in 2019 with SHAWN MENDES, while OUTKAST did the same in 2004. However, RODRIGO became the first female to achieve this feat on the MEDIABASE Top 40 Chart.

The FILIPINO-AMERICAN performer exploded onto the scene with the record-breaking first single, "Drivers License." The song about getting her driver’s license and coping with heartbreak, peaked at #1 in MARCH 2021. So ubiquitous was the song, it became the centerpiece of a sketch on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in an episode that aired on the singer's 18th birthday.

RODRIGO's debut album, "Sour," debuted at #1 on the Top 200 and reached #1 in many countries. It broke the global SPOTIFY record for the biggest opening week for an album by a female artist. Her latest release, "Traitor," impacts Top 40 this week.

