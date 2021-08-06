"Big D & Bubba"

After being dropped by 21-year affiliate, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KNUE (101.5)/TYLER, TX, where their last show aired on FRIDAY, JULY 30th, SILVERFISH MEDIA and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "BIG D AND BUBBA" have a new home in the market. Effective MONDAY, AUGUST 9th, the show will air on ALPHA MEDIA Classic Country KKUS (104.1 THE RANCH). The move shifts KKUS morning host CHARLIE O' to afternoons.

“This is the fastest we’ve ever replaced a lost affiliate," SILVERFISH MEDIA PRES./"BIG D AND BUBBA" Exec. Producer PATRICK THOMAS told local TV station KLTV. "We couldn’t have done it without the outpouring of support from the community.”

After notifying "BIG D & BUBBA" of the coming change about two months ago, KNUE replaced the team with a locally-based morning show, TARA HOLLEY and Dir. of Content/Brand Mgr. BILLY JENKINS on MONDAY (8/2).

