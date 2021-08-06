Nelarusky Charity Event Raises $58K

The 14th Annual NELARUSKY 2021 benefit concert featuring performances by OMAR APOLLO, SERENA ISIOMA, and OSTON raised $58,000 for SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS. The event, founded by LAUREN MCCLUSKY, was held at the METRO on JULY 27th doubles as an OFFICIAL LOLLAPALOOZA AFTERSHOW and sold out within hours.

LAUREN kicked off her first benefit for SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS at the age of 16. The first two NELARUSKY events featured bands from local CHICAGO High Schools and has since grown to encompass nationally known bands in partnership with METRO and LOLLAPALOOZA. In total, NELARUSKY has raised over $450,000 for SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS.

The charity concert incorporates the SPECIAL OLYMPICS spirit with Athletes speaking about the problem and how events like NELARUSKY enrich their lives. The check was presented before the headlining performance.

