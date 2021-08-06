Erica & Steve Switching 9/8

CRISTA MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE is moving its afternoon show with ERICA PARKERSON and STEVE SUNSHINE to mornings.



When COVID-19 hit SPIRIT 105.3 moved its morning show to afternoons to better serve listeners with their adjusted schedules. As many prepare to return to schedule before the pandemic, “Mornings with ERICA & STEVE” will switch with current Morning Show host SAM KELLY, who'll move to afternoons.

Sam Kelly PARKERSON and SUNSHINE together shared, “We're so excited! Our goal is to kick off your day with encouragement and hope through GOD’s love, as well as non-negotiable laughter! We're also committed to talking about what's on your mind and heart and what’s happening right now in SEATTLE. You’re invited to be part of the show... from your first sip of coffee, we want to be there for you and your family. Let’s go!”

The switch is planned for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th.

