New Partnership With Northwestern Media

ONECHILD, formerly MISSION OF MERCY, and NORTHWESTERN MEDIA have entered into a multi-year partnership to help listeners connect with children living in extreme poverty around the world.



NORTHWESTERN MEDIA is a part of the UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN – ST. PAUL. They own and operate twenty-one radio stations in thirteen markets across ten states, reaching more than 1.35 million people each week. Its largest station is KTIS/MINNEAPOLIS and has multiple "LIFE" branded stations in the MIDWEST.



NORTHWESTERN MEDIA SVP/Media Jason Sharp shared, “As we work to reach our communities for CHRIST, it’s an honor to partner with ONECHILD. Our efforts to raise child sponsors will transform our listeners' lives and the lives of children in poverty around the world. Sharing JESUS is the heartbeat of NORTHWESTERN.”

“We could not be more excited to partner with the NORTHWESTERN MEDIA,” said ONECHILD National Director of Radio and Artist Engagement, FARON DICE. “They are a growing and thriving network with a stellar industry reputation, and they always put their listeners first, which has created an incredible bond of trust and confidence from their audience. With the LORD’s help, this partnership will inevitably be life-changing for thousands of children living in extreme poverty today. We can’t wait to watch the story unfold.”

