Duluth Fire

The transmitter building for VCY AMERICA Religion WQRM-A/DULUTH, MN was destroyed in a fire early SUNDAY morning (8/8). The fire, which was knocked down within 10 minutes after fire crews arrived on the scene after 3a (CT), destroyed three transmitters in the structure, attached to the main studio building, located south of DULUTH along the ST. LOUIS RIVER.

Reports from several news organizations erroneously named the station by its former call letters, WWJC-A, which were changed in 2014.

