Postponed Until 2022

Organizers of the NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL have cancelled the event again and are rescheduling for 2022, stating the current growth of new COVID cases in NEW ORLEANS and the region and the ongoing public health emergency as the reason. It was originally postponed during its annual APRIL/MAY dates and moved to OCTOBER 8th-17th for the same reason (NET NEWS 6/25).

Ticketholders for both festival weekends, including those who rolled over their tickets from 2020, will receive an email this week with details about the ticket refund and rollover process. The 2022 dates are scheduled for APRIL 29th - MAY 8th.

« see more Net News