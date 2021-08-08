Fred Durst Of Limp Bizkit (Facebook Photo)

ROLLING STONE is reporting that LIMP BIZKIT has cancelled their AUGUST tour dates over COVID-19 related health and safety concerns. The band, who were one of the headliners on SATURDAY, JULY 31st at LOLLAPALOOZA in CHICAGO, postponed their show at ASBURY PARK, NJ's STONE PONY SUMMERSTAGE this past FRIDAY, hours before they were going to perform. Now they are cancelling all of their AUGUST tour dates.

A statement from LIMP BIZKIT said, "Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the LIMP BISKIT show this MONDAY and the remaining AUUGUST tour is being cancelled. Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded."

In response to speculation that LIMP BIZKIT guitarist WES BORLAND had tested positive for COVID-19, the band took to their social media accounts to dispel the rumor, saying, “Let us be clear: 1. WES BORLAND does not have COVID."

