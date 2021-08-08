R. Kelly (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

Two years after his arrest, the federal trial against R. KELLY will start to get underway in NEW YORK CITY with jury selection TODAY.

KELLY is charged with racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and forced labor. In comparison to his criminal case back in 2008, this time the prosectution can produce much more evidence.

Text messages from 2016 will be brought into the trial, where the singer's employees refer to an 18-year-old woman that was allegedly being punished by KELLY.

Prosecutors will present evidence from 19 females. Seven were minors at the time of contact with KELLY. There is also new evidence alleging that KELLY abused a 17-year-old boy he met at a McDONALD'S in CHICAGO.





