Britney Spears (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

JAMIE SPEARS insists BRITNEY SPEARS' personal conservator, JODIMONTGOMERY, told him his daughter was "mentally sick" and wanted to place her in psychiatric hold.

MONTGOMERY has filed papers for SPEARS' DAD TO "stop the attacks."

SPEARS’ father is the conservator of her estate, managing all financial decisions, while MONTGOMERY is the singer’s conservator of her person, managing all personal and medical decisions.

MONTOMGERY denies the father’s claims that she suggested the singer be placed under a psychiatric hold.

SPEARS’ father also alleges that MONTGOMERY acknowledged that “many of my daughter’s statements at the last hearing were not true and attributed her statements to the fact that my daughter is ‘mentally sick.’”

He continues to insist that his “sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her.”

MONTGOMERY appeared to align herself with the interests of BRITNEY’s new lawyer, MATHEW ROSENGART. In a recent filing, she agreed with him in wanting to remove JAMIE SPEARS from the conservatorship, and also claimed that SPEARS’ own doctors agree that he should be removed from the position.

In the new documents, filed by SPEARS’ father on FRIDAY, he also takes aim at his daughter’s attorney and objects to moving the hearing regarding the petition to remove him from conservatorship. ROSENGART filed to speed up the hearing, stating it would be in the best interest of the conservatee. As of now, the hearing is set for SEPTEMBER 29th.

