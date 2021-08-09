DaBaby (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Hip Hop artist DABABY's public apology for his homophobic comments onstage at ROLLING LOUD MIAMI has been deleted from his INSTAGRAM. Those remarks led to DABABY being dropped by several festivals, including LOLLAPALOOZA and THE GOVERNORS BALL MUSIC FESTIVAL. (NET NEWS 8/2)

DABABY issued an apology that was posted on his INSTAGRAM (NET NEWS 8/2)

The NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX has more.





« see more Net News