Brian Spieker Out After Less Than A Week At NRG/Wisconsin
by Pat Gillen
August 9, 2021 at 6:18 AM (PT)
Last week (NET NEWS 8/3), ALL ACCESS reported that NRG MEDIA/WISCONSIN had named BRIAN SPIEKER as its new Regional Engineer.
Well, that didn't last long, as SPIEKER explains, "last FRIDAY evening, the company apparently reversed its decision and terminated me."
No other details are available at this time. SPIEKER is now seeking his next opportunity and can be contacted at winatradio2@gmail.com.