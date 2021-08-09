-
The Universal Hip-Hop Museum & New York City's Free Hip-Hop Concert Series
Commemorating Hip-Hop Culture’s 48th Anniversary
by Sam Weaver
August 9, 2021 at 6:29 AM (PT)
The UNIVERSAL HIP-HOP MUSEUM (UHHM), NEW YORK CITY, and IDEKO will produce a series of free concerts called "IT'S TIME FOR HIP-HOP IN NYC." These live performances will take place during NEW YORK CITY's HOMECOMING WEEK --8/14-8/22. It's in commemoration of Hip-Hop culture’s 48th anniversary.
The series will make its way to each of the NYC boroughs (the BRONX, STATEN ISLAND, BROOKLYN, & QUEENS). Everything will kick off in the BRONX on MONDAY AUGUST 16th and wrap up in QUEENS on FRIDAY AUGUST 20th. Everything will be livestreamed by BEHIND THE RHYME, a channel on TWITCH.
Some of the artists scheduled to perform during the week include KRS ONE, SLICK RICK, REMY MA, RAEKWON, GHOSTFACE, BIG DADDY KANE, DESIIGNER, TOO $HORT, GEORGE CLINTON & THE P-FUNK ALL STARS, REMY MA, DJ KEVIE KEV, FANTASTIC FIVE, FURIOUS 5 FEATURING GRANDMASTER MELLE MEL AND SCORPIO, KID CAPRI, NICE & SMOOTH, SOUL SONIC FORCE, RAEKWON, GHOSTFACE KILLAH, CRYSTAL WATERS, DJ CHUCK CHILLOUT, EMPD, FORCE MDS, ROB BASE, C&C MUSIC FACTORY, SPECIAL ED, STETSASONIC, SWEET SENSATION, EPMD, and YO-YO.
For the full list of performers and performance dates, click here.