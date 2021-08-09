Murray (Photo: Chicago Blackhawks)

TROY MURRAY, the former NHL center turned radio analyst for CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS games on NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO, has been diagnosed with cancer. MURRAY has called BLACKHAWKS games on the radio since the 2006-07 season alongside JOHN WIEDEMAN and previously worked on the TV side.

In a statement issued TODAY (8/9), MURRAY said, "I want to let everyone know of the challenge that I’m currently facing. I have been diagnosed with cancer. With the love and support of my family, friends, the WIRTZ family, the CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS organization and WGN Radio I’m confident that together, we will beat this. I look forward to being in the booth calling BLACKHAWK games in front of the most passionate and energetic fans in all of hockey. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we fight this challenge."

A statement from WGN VP/GM MARY SANDBERG BOYLE read, "TROY is beloved by all our listeners and is a significant member of the WGN Radio family. It goes without saying that TROY and his family have our love and support as he begins his treatments. We are cheering for him and wish him well. Along with the BLACKHAWKS, we ask that you respect his privacy during this time."

BLACKHAWKS CEO DANNY WIRTZ's statement said, "TROY MURRAY has the full support of the CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS organization as he begins his treatments. He was a tough player on the ice and is as passionate as they come in the broadcast booth. We know he will fight cancer with the same vigor that has endeared himself to so many. The entire BLACKHAWKS family will be right beside TROY, offering whatever support and care that he, his wife, KONNIE, and his children, BLAKE, JULIA and PHOEBE need, every step of the way. At this time, we ask to respect the privacy of TROY and his family and to keep them all in our thoughts."

