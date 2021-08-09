Frank Higginbotham

Music promotion and trade veteran FRANK HIGGINBOTHAM, whose career includes SBK, CURB, DELICIOUS VINYL and MCA as well as time at CASHBOX and HITMAKERS, is in need of some love and financial support due to a small constellation of health issues.

FRANK contracted COVID-19 last year and never really made a full recovery. His health was further compromised by diabetes, which now has him in full kidney failure.

He was in GLENDALE ADVENTIST HOSPITAL for over a week and will be needing dialysis three times a week until a transplant option becomes available. The bills are massive.

A GO FUND ME PAGE is in place … if you can, any donation would be appreciated.

