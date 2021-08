Webb

Voice talent CORREY WEBB, represented by CESD TALENT AGENCY, has added AUDACY Hot AC KFBZ (105.3 THE BUZZ)/WICHITA for Imaging VO. WEBB's demos at www.correywebb.com. For market availability, contact NATE ZEITZ at CESD TALENT AGENCY nzeitz@cesdtalent.com.

