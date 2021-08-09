Dee Daniels

After a 13-year run, CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING Hot AC WBQB (B101.5)/ FREDERICKSBURG, VA “DEE IN THE MORNING” personality DEE DANIELS has announced that this will be her last week in the saddle to pursue an opportunity outside of the industry. She will wrap up her 13 years this FRIDAY AUGUST 13th.

DANIELS said, “It is with a grateful heart that I share the news that I am stepping down as host of the DEE IN THE MORNING SHOW to pursue a new opportunity and direction in SAVANNAH, GA. It has been one of the greatest joys of my life to serve and entertain the greater FREDERICKSBURG region with B101.5 and CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING. I hope you will join me on FRIDAY, AUGUST 13th, in celebrating 13 years of fun, laughter and amazing local partnerships. Thank you for letting me be a part of your community and your lives.” Over the years, DANIELS has been part of many charitable endeavors, including helping raise nearly $800,000 as anchor of the annual B101.5 CAREATHON FOR CHILDREN’S NATIONAL.

B101.5 Market Mgr. MARK BASS noted, “We couldn’t be more happy and sad at the same time. Sad that she is leaving, but happy she is following her dreams and her heart. We thank her and wish nothing but the best for her future.”

A nationwide search is underway for the next host of the B101.5 morning show. Current cast members TED SCHUBEL, ROBERT WORKMAN, and AJ will remain in place, with ADAM WEST and B101.5 OM CHUCK ARCHER sharing hosting duties until a new permanent host is in place. The morning show will be re-branded “THE B101.5 MORNING SHOW” during the transition.

Those interested in the position are encouraged to apply here.

