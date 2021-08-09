Noticias

A Spanish-language news site based on AUDACY News WINS-A/NEW YORK has launched online. 1010 WINS NOTICIAS’ website will include original Spanish-language content, podcasts, videos, and a daily downloadable newscast.

“We could not be more excited about this new venture,” said Brand Manager BEN MEVORACH. “No news brand is more respected or more NEW YORK than 1010 WINS. To be able to now share what we do with the Spanish-speaking news consumer represents an extraordinary opportunity for them, for us, and for advertisers.”

« see more Net News