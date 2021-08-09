Moore Performing At Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (Photo: Shawn Reed)

The OAK RIDGE BOYS may have closed out the three-day BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX SUNDAY night (8/8) in downtown NASHVILLE, but they weren’t the only ones keeping the crowd’s eyes and ears glued to the main stage. DANIELLE BRADBERY, RILEY GREEN, CALLISTA CLARK and JUSTIN MOORE brought the inaugural event to a close, creating memories attendees won’t soon forget as the GRAND OLE OPRY took the show on the road, rebranded for the night as the "Grand Ole Prix."

RYMAN HOSPITALITY Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE's “Coffee, Country & CODY” morning host BILL CODY emceed the GRAND OLE OPRY event, with BRADBERY kicking off the live music following a lap around the track earlier in the day with INDYCAR SERIES legend MARIO ANDRETTI. “My body is still shaking from the adrenaline, that was insane.” BRADBERY exclaimed, when asked about the once in lifetime experience of being driven around downtown NASHVILLE at roughly 180 mph.

“It’s good to be back on a stage, playin’ in front of live people. It’s awesome," said MOORE, just prior to performing a rousing edition of “Point At You.” “It’s so great to be back in NASHVILLE. We lived here for about a decade, and it’s always great when we have an opportunity to be back," he added. "We’ve been doin’ this for about 14 years. Thanks to all of those in the industry and Country radio.” MOORE started his set with “Why We Drink,” followed by “Till My Last Day,” and then “Point At You.”





GREEN entertained the GRAND PRIX fans with “There Was This Girl,” “Grandpas Never Died” and his 2020 single, “If It Wasn’t For Trucks.” SUNDAY’s lineup also included a new face to the Country music world, BIG MACHINE recording artist CLARK, who sang her debut single, “It’s Cause I Am.” “It’s hot out here, already have to re-tune my guitar” the GEORGIA native explained, just before performing the song.

FRIDAY night’s (8/6) GRAND PRIX performances included BROOKS & DUNN, VINCE NEIL, DREW GREEN, TYLER FARR, JAMEY JOHNSON, CHASE RICE, MARK COLLIE and JOHN ELEFANTE. SATURDAY (8/7) featured JON PARDI and TIM DUGGER. MORGAN WALLEN was scheduled to perform FRIDAY night, but did not appear.

See the full CIRCLE ALL ACCESS GRAND OLE OPRY “Grand Ole Prix” livestream here.

« see more Net News