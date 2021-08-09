King (Photo: USF)

Former TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS quarterback SHAUN KING is joining VSiN to co-host "THE NIGHT CAP" on weeknights 10p-1a (ET) with TIM MURRAY. KING has served as a football analyst for ESPN, NBC SPORTS, and other outlets and as an assistant coach at the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.

“SHAUN is an incredible talent, and we’re thrilled to add his unique perspective as a player to our sports betting content as we continue to expand VSiN’s programming and reach,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “His experience as an NFL quarterback coupled with the skills he honed as a former ESPN and NBC SPORTS analyst will be an incredibly valuable addition to our evening lineup.”

“My passion has always been connecting with and informing sports fans and no one does that better than VSiN when it comes to sports betting,” said KING. “I’m so excited to join a team on the forefront of what’s happening in sports betting and use this impressive platform to help give fans the news and insights they need to decide when to have a little skin in the game and when to stick to just a rooting interest in the teams they love.”

